Windermere man, 72, arrested for murder after confessing to killing his wife, police say

A Windermere man was arrested Thursday after allegedly confessing to the murder of his wife, whose body was found at their home earlier this week, authorities said.

Thomas Wentzell, 72, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, the Windermere Police Department (WPD) said in a news release.

Police first responded to the home Wentzell shared with his wife, Linda, around 1:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a deceased woman. Authorities said Thomas and Linda were the only people present at the time.

An investigation was launched based on initial observations, witness statements, and the overall circumstances at the scene.

According to police, early interviews revealed inconsistencies in Wentzell’s account of the events, raising further questions.

Then, shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Ocoee Police Department (which shares a radio channel with WPD) received a call reporting that Wentzell had expressed suicidal intentions. The caller also said Wentzell had confessed to killing his wife, telling them he "deserved to die."

Wentzell was detained by police and taken to the Windermere Police Department, where he was interviewed by detectives. During this interview, he confessed to killing his wife, authorities said.

Further investigation uncovered additional evidence, including a voicemail confession left for a loved one and a suicide note found at the Wentzell home.

No other details were immediately released.

