Jury finds deputy accused of Taser fire at Wawa gas pumps that injured suspect not guilty

After several hours of deliberations, a jury found an Osceola County deputy on trial for tasing a man near a gas pump, resulting in a fire that severely injured the suspect, not guilty of culpable negligence, a misdemeanor.

Deputy David Crawford told the jury on Wednesday that he never intended to deploy the Taser.

Crawford said a fellow deputy had already tased the suspect, Jean Baretto-Baerga, twice near the gas pump. Concerned about the danger, Crawford claimed he took the Taser, activated its safety, and threw it aside. He said he had no idea how the device fired or how the fire started.

"When you grabbed the Taser, did you intend to discharge it?" defense attorney Michael Barber asked Crawford.

"I was never going to tase him," Crawford replied.

The State Attorney’s Office, however, pointed to discrepancies in Crawford’s testimony. Prosecutors argued that Crawford’s statements at the scene contradicted his defense. They cited a comment he made to other deputies to "kill the pump" and a warning he gave Baretto-Baerga: "You're gonna get tased again, bro."

When Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams asked Crawford about the comment, Crawford said it was a de-escalation tactic meant to gain compliance, not a signal of intent.

"It’s coincidence that you screamed, ‘You’re going to get tased again,’ and then the Taser went off?" Williams pressed.

"Yes," Crawford responded.

Crawford testified that after turning the safety on, he threw the Taser under a car to keep it away from Baretto-Baerga and the gas pump.

But Deputy Michael Koffinas, who retrieved the Taser, testified that it was found just inches from where the struggle occurred — not far from the suspect or the gas pump.

Under cross-examination, Williams asked Koffinas, "Would you agree it’s maybe six inches at most from where the struggle was?"

"Yes," Koffinas confirmed.

Video evidence shown by the defense depicted Baretto-Baerga driving recklessly, performing wheelies, speeding, and riding on sidewalks. The sheriff’s office initially believed he was armed, though deputies later determined he was not the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

"We have to treat that person as if they are armed and dangerous," Crawford told the jury, explaining the precautions taken.

