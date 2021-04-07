Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortage may impact supply in Florida

A steady stream of people funneled into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) site in Orlando on Wednesday to receive the coronavirus vaccine and a lot of younger faces are looking for that one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot.

"I got the Johnson & Johnson. One dose is just easier for me than waiting three weeks for the second one," said Florida resident Damian Pelleran.

Many are breathing a sigh of relief at securing appointments before a reportedly huge shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

"That’s why I wanted to get down here today because I was afraid that might not be available. So when I heard it was available, I came down immediately," said Kevin Zakrzewsk, another Florida resident.

A mix-up at a plant resulted in 15 million doses being thrown out and that means soon there will be a lot less supply nationwide.

To put things into perspective, Florida received 300,000 doses of J&J this week. They are only set to get 37,000 doses next week; that’s almost 270,000 fewer doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

But here at the vaccination site, officials said they received 2,000 extra doses of the J&J on Wednesday. They said, for now, it’s business as usual. They are scheduled to receive their regular shipment of 3,000 doses a day until the end of May.

"Regardless of what the supply is, if you think that you have a chance to come and get the vaccine, for your health and for the health of our community, it is really important to come," said Denise Whitehead, a state PIO at Valencia College Vaccination Clinic in Orlando.

President Joe Biden has moved up the deadline for all adults to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by about two weeks. However, right now, it’s unclear if vaccine supply will be able to keep up.

