Gov. Ron DeSantis receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

His office confirmed Wednesday that the Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose. He was vaccinated last week out of the public eye -- even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

DeSantis had recently said he would get vaccinated soon.

The governor's administration has been working to get Floridians inoculated against a virus that has killed nearly 34,000 people statewide and infected more than 2 million others in the state.

