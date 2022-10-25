JetBlue is only US airline at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

Travelers who are catching flights with JetBlue will now have to arrive at Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) brand-new Terminal C.

The airline became the anchor tenant and the only U.S. carrier at Terminal C Tuesday, after ending its flight operation at its former home, Terminal A, officials said in a statement.

"The move bolsters JetBlue’s service to the region, with plans to operate nearly 70 daily flights to 22 destinations during the peak holiday travel period in December of this year," JetBlue said.

JetBlue customers traveling to and from the Orlando airport will have access to Terminal C's "state-of-the-art" baggage handling system, automated TSA screening lanes, facial recognition systems for international departures and arrivals, as well as host of retail and food and beverage options.

The third level will include arrivals, the second level will include departures, ticketing and security and on the first level, officials said guests will find ground transportation.

Terminal C, the $4.12 billion project dubbed the "terminal of the future" as it claims to travel experience as smooth as possible, opened in September and is the home to nearly a dozen of airlines including Caribbean Airlines, Emirates, and IcelandAir.