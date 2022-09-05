OIA's new Terminal C just days away from opening

Orlando International Airport's (MCO) new Terminal C facility is set to open on Sept. 19.

Last year, the airport saw 41 million passengers making it the 17th busiest airport in the world, according to Airports Council International.

The first phase includes 300 acres, and 15 gates that will allow for 10 to 12 million additional passengers annually.

This 200,000-square feet terminal has new visual communication through massive video walls connected to digital displays.

The project is funded by a $4.13 billion Capital Improvement Program. New features include industry firsts like automated screening lanes at TSA and facial recognition for international flights.

According to the airport's website, Terminal C will provide guests with local Orlando dining options, shopping opportunities, and a place to lounge before boarding a flight.