Jessie Kirk: Timeline of events in Florida woman's disappearance, death

The remains of Jessie Kirk were discovered in Brevard County, the same day the beloved Florida woman was reported missing by a friend after failing to show up for a morning walk, authorities said.

David Barber, the 35-year-old estranged boyfriend of Kirk's niece, is considered a person of interest, according to police.

During a news conference on March 6, the Titusville Police Department released a timeline of events related to the disappearance and search for Kirk.

Timeline:

March 3, 9 p.m. – March 4, 4:15 a.m.: Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV is recorded on surveillance footage in Titusville.

March 4, 8:30 a.m.: Titusville police launch a missing persons investigation after Kirk’s niece reports seeing a suspicious vehicle at her condo.

March 4, 9:36 a.m.: A vehicle fire is reported in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50.

March 4, noon: Titusville detectives spot Barber near Kirk’s condo acting suspiciously. He was arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto.

March 4, 1:09 p.m.: The burned vehicle in Orange County is identified as Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV.

March 4, 2:45 p.m.: Human remains are discovered at Haulover Canal, later confirmed to be Kirk’s.

The backstory:

On March 4, at around 9 a.m., Kirk, 72, was reported missing by a friend after she did not show up for her usual morning walk along S. Washington Avenue in Titusville – a departure from her routine.

During a search for Kirk, Titusville police said they encountered a "suspicious" man, later identified as Barber, near her condo.

He was arrested on charges of loitering and prowling. Authorities noted that he had recent, significant burns on his body. Barber was additionally charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

He was later named a person of interest.

Who is Jessie Kirk?

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

Jessie Kirk [Photo courtesy of Randall T. Coleman]

What they're saying:

"Jessie is a longtime resident of Titusville and North Brevard. She was a kind individual and had a gift to connect to anyone and everyone she met," said Titusville Police Commander Tyler Wright.

Kirk’s best friend, Sharon James, described her grief and frustration.

"Our hearts fell to the pit of our souls… Jessie was no one that looked for notoriety. She was the quietest, kindest, giving soul. Therefore, that’s why so much has to be done to help find her, find what happened."

What happened to Jessie Kirk?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet detailed exactly what happened to Jessie Kirk in the hours leading up to her disappearance and death. While Barber is considered a person of interest, police have stopped short of formally naming him as a suspect and charging him with her murder.

Investigators continue to seek public assistance in reconstructing the timeline of events, particularly any sightings of Kirk’s vehicle between March 3 and March 4. It remains unclear what connection Barber may have had to Kirk and what his potential motive might have been.

What's next:

Authorities continue to investigate Barber’s role in Kirk’s disappearance.

Barber remains in custody with no bond. His public defender argued that a parole violation for which he is charged should be dismissed, a motion the judge granted. However, he is still behind bars as the investigation continues.

