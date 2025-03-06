Friends of murdered Titusville woman reflect on her life, police work to piece together timeline

The Brief Police confirmed Jesse Kirk, 72, was murdered after her burned remains were found miles from her torched vehicle. David Barber, 35, was arrested as the sole person of interest and is being held without bond. Investigators are seeking more information on his movements that day.



Police confirmed Jesse Kirk, 72, was murdered after her burned remains were found miles from her torched vehicle. Now, close friends of the Titusville woman are reacting to her tragic death.

‘It has shaken this community to the core’

What we know:

Jesse Kirk, 72, was reported missing on March 4. Two days later, authorities confirmed that human remains discovered on the same day were hers.

Kirk’s burned-out vehicle was found on a dirt road off State Road 520, while her remains were located miles away near Haulover Canal. Titusville police have identified David Barber, 35, as the sole person of interest. He was arrested at Kirk’s condominium and is currently being held without bond.

Witnesses reported seeing him driving Kirk’s Lincoln Navigator before it was set on fire.

Kirk was a well-known and beloved figure in Titusville, recognized for her philanthropy and involvement in multiple charitable organizations. Her friends describe her as someone who made everyone feel like her best friend. Her death has sent shockwaves through the community.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the crime. Authorities are still determining how Barber traveled between the locations where Kirk’s car and remains were found. Police are investigating whether he used a ride-share service, hitchhiked, or had another means of transportation. Officials are also seeking additional witnesses who may have seen Barber in the area on March 4.

What they're saying:

"It has shaken this community to the core," said Sharon James, a longtime friend of Kirk. "It’s hard to wake up tomorrow without Jesse Kirk."

James had known Kirk for around 30 years.

"Jesse is everyone’s best friend," James said. "I wish I could say the honor that I am her best friend, or she’s mine… but that’s what was special about Jesse, everyone felt that they were her best friend. It’s a sad, sad day in Titusville. A very sad day."

Titusville Police Sergeant Bryan Nelson called the crime "gut-wrenching" and "heinous." He emphasized how deeply Kirk was loved within the community.

Police are urging the public to check security or vehicle cameras from March 4, hoping to gather more information about Barber’s movements that day and who is responsible for her death.

"No matter who it was, to take such a precious person… there’s… there’s more that people know that needs to come out," James said.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area on Tuesday to think back. Check security cameras, check car cameras. If you saw anyone matching Barber’s description, call Titusville police.

David Barber

What's next:

Barber remains in custody with no bond. His public defender argued that a parole violation for which he is charged should be dismissed, a motion the judge granted. However, he is still behind bars as the investigation continues.

