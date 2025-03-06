Search for Jesse Kirk: Remains found 11 miles from missing Titusville woman's condo

The Brief Human remains have been found near Jesse Kirk's home in Titusville, but it's unclear if they belong to her. Kirk, a well-known community member, was reported missing after her car was found burned. David Barber, the estranged boyfriend of her niece, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.



Law enforcement officers have found human remains not far from Jesse Kirk’s condominium. The 72-year-old Titusville woman was reported missing on Tuesday, March 4.

Remains await DNA testing for identification

What we know:

Human remains have been found near a canal about 11 miles from Jesse Kirk’s condominium in Titusville. The remains have not yet been confirmed as belonging to Kirk, who was reported missing on March 4.

Authorities are investigating the connection to her disappearance, and a man named David Barber, the estranged boyfriend of Kirk's niece, is currently in jail in connection with the case.

What we don't know:

The identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed through DNA testing. It is still unclear whether the remains belong to Jesse Kirk, and further investigation is required to determine the cause of the fire and the events leading up to her disappearance.

The backstory:

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She was reported missing after not showing up for a scheduled walk, and her car was found burned in Orange County. Kirk and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Paul Weiss, who described Kirk as a "super-sweet" person, said, "It’s not looking good as far as the outcome, and I think everyone is a little numb – a little in shock."

Weiss said Kirk was friends with everybody. "It’s sad," said Weiss. "It’s obvious something tragic happened, and it’s just awful."

Germain Santiago was cycling passed Kirk’s condo on Wednesday. He said he was hoping to catch a glimpse of his boss's white Lincoln Navigator in her usual parking spot. He said he prayed the news of her disappearance wasn’t true.

"I wanted to see if I could see it or not – just to confirm it myself," said Santiago.

Kirk is a realtor, and Santiago said he maintains some of her properties. According to Santiago, Kirk was liked by all who knew her.

"Beautiful… no other words," Santiago said. "Just awesome."

Latest in Investigation:

The human remains will undergo DNA testing for proper identification.

Right now, a man named David Barber is in jail facing charges in connection to Kirk’s disappearance. Barber, 35, is the estranged boyfriend of Kirk’s niece.

According to authorities, Barber was prowling around Kirk’s home on Tuesday. A witness also reported seeing him driving her stolen car.

Another witness spotted a man fitting Barber’s description walking away from the burning vehicle. That witness told police he was clutching his right arm.

When Titusville police arrested Barber, he reportedly had first- and second-degree burns on his arm. Barber is being held in jail. He was not issued bond as he was already on bond from a previous arrest.

