Accused killer of Titusville woman Jessie Kirk indicted on murder charge, 8 additional charges

David Barber has been formally indicted by a Brevard County grand jury on nine criminal charges in connection with the killing of 72-year-old Jessie Kirk in Titusville, Florida.

Death penalty decision pending

What we know:

David Barber has been formally indicted by a Brevard County grand jury. The indictment includes first-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony that could lead to life in prison or the death penalty. Other charges include kidnapping, arson, abuse of a dead human body, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, petit theft, and two counts of evidence tampering.

Barber is accused of killing Kirk last month, according to Titusville police. The State Attorney’s Office has since expanded the scope of charges, most recently adding abuse of a dead human body. The case is now under review by State Attorney William Scheiner, who will determine whether to pursue capital punishment.

What we don't know:

Several questions remain unanswered in the case. Authorities have yet to publicly reveal a motive or details about the relationship — if any — between Barber and Kirk. The timeline of events leading up to and following Kirk’s death also remains unclear, including how and when her body was discovered, or what evidence led investigators to Barber.

The specific circumstances of each charge, particularly the arson and evidence-tampering allegations, have not been outlined publicly. It's also unknown whether Barber has retained legal representation or entered a plea.

The backstory:

The investigation began last month when Jessie Kirk was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Titusville. Police quickly identified David Barber as a suspect. Over the course of the past few weeks, law enforcement gathered evidence and built a case that culminated in the grand jury’s indictment.

Kirk, 72, was a long-time resident of the area. Her death has shaken the Titusville community, where violent crimes of this magnitude are relatively rare.

Big picture view:

This case marks one of the most serious criminal prosecutions in Brevard County in recent months. If prosecutors pursue capital punishment, the case could draw statewide attention and potentially stretch over years.

What's next:

State Attorney William Scheiner now has 45 days to consult with the victim’s survivors and decide whether to seek the death penalty.

