Jaylen Glass: Daytona Beach 13-year-old girl missing

The Daytona Beach Police Department is holding a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to provide information about a missing Daytona Beach teen, Jaylen Glass.

Missing Daytona Beach teen

What we know:

Jaylen Glass, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 21 when police asked for public assistance in locating her.

Jaylen was last seen leaving the Hinson Middle School area, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, shorts and dark-colored shoes, the department said.

She's described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

What we don't know:

Daytona Beach Police have not provided additional information regarding its missing persons investigation regarding Jaylen at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jaylen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.