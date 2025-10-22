Jaylen Glass: Daytona Beach 13-year-old girl missing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is holding a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to provide information about a missing Daytona Beach teen, Jaylen Glass.
The press conference can be viewed on FOX 35's livestream.
Missing Daytona Beach teen
What we know:
Jaylen Glass, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 21 when police asked for public assistance in locating her.
Jaylen was last seen leaving the Hinson Middle School area, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, shorts and dark-colored shoes, the department said.
She's described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.
What we don't know:
Daytona Beach Police have not provided additional information regarding its missing persons investigation regarding Jaylen at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Jaylen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Daytona Beach Police Department press release.