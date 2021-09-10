Jack Yates Field renamed in George Floyd's honor

article

The high school field where George Floyd once played, is being named in his honor Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Independent School District's board unanimously voted in favor of renaming Jack Yates Field to George Perry Floyd Jr. Athletic Community Field back in September.

Over the summer, the renaming committee members— which included students, parents, Jack Yates alumni, and community members— nominated the name George Floyd.

Yates High School has honored Floyd in several ways, including with a crimson and gold Black Lives Matter mural on Alabama Street in front of the school.

The school is named after Reverend Jack Yates, a former slave who is a huge part of Houston’s history.

After learning how to read, write, and do arithmetic at a time when it was illegal for blacks to do so, Yates also taught other black people. He went on to open the city's first black church Antioch Missionary, opened a school for blacks, and more, leaving behind quite a legacy.

