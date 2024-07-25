Orlando pastor sentenced after killing estranged wife outside her job

An Orlando pastor has been sentenced to life in prison after he shot and killed his estranged wife outside her job in 2020.

Sylvestor Ofori, 39, was found guilty of first-degree murder after killing 27-year-old Barbara Tommey outside the Navy Federal Credit Union on Gardens Park Boulevard in Orlando, officials said.

On September 8, 2020, Tommey exited her job to move her car when Ofori approached her. She attempted to run back inside, but Ofori shot and killed her before fleeing from the area.

Witnesses and surveillance video placed Ofori at the scene of the shooting.

Mugshot of Sylvestor Ofori | Credit: Orange County Sheriffs Office

VIdeo showed Ofori arriving at the credit union and parking his car before following Tommey as she ran away. He was seen pistol-whipping and shooting her.

Tommey's family members told detectives about previous domestic violence incidents between the couple and their recent separation. They also said Ofori threatened to kill Tommey two days before the shooting.

Ofori was sentenced to life and prison as well as a mandatory minimum of 25 years to life for using a firearm.

Investigators previously confirmed to FOX 35 News that Ofori served as a pastor at Floodgates of Heaven Church. His Facebook page showed that he had 59,000 followers.