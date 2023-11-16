'It could be a death sentence': FOX 35 investigates teen vaping in Central Florida schools

Stream FOX 35 News

FOX 35 is investigating the teen vaping epidemic.

As more and more young people are getting sucked into the addiction, they're finding ways to vape behind their parents' backs – and sometimes they find ways to hide it in plain sight.

Debra Neuman from the Focus on Flager Youth Coalition says students are using items such as potato chips to hide drug paraphernalia.

Neuman, and agencies like the FDA, are also warning parents about things like vape pens that look like school supplies or hoodies with vapes attached to drawstrings.

Neuman's presentation called "Hidden in Plain Sight" aggressively educates parents by helping them to look for the signs of teen vaping and drug use – which is a huge issue in Flagler County.

Data from the latest Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey found usage by Flagler middle and high schoolers has increased over the last two years and is higher than state averages.

For example, the 2022 report found that 11.5% of teens surveyed reported using a vape within the last 30 days compared to the state average of 9.7%. 15.2% reported using illicit drugs compared to the state average of 12.3%.

"We started to see this increase of vaping use right at the time where we just about saw nicotine use about extinguished," said John Fanelli, Coordinator of Students Supports and Behavior.

The silent devices can detect chemicals released in vape or marijuana smoke. An alert is sent to staff -- and it's also connected to school cameras to catch the smoker.

Kristin Bozeman, the principal of Matanzas High School said there are several times a day where the school has detection events.

The principal at Matanzas High School says students know the devices are installed -- and know the consequences for vaping --- but some can't stop.

"We know that nicotine is an addictive substance and that students that are hooked on it, they need help," said Bozeman.

The district has partnered with Tobacco Free Flagler - which offers cessation classes to help students beat addictions.

And this year it's working with EPIC Behavioral Health for an intervention program.

With so many vaping items on the market, it's not always easy to know what to look for.

Parents can check items for hidden buttons, plug-ins, or chargers. Also, be mindful of what kind of deliveries your child is getting in the mail.