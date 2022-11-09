Is Walt Disney World closed for Hurricane Nicole? When will the theme parks reopen?

Depend on FOX 35 FOX 35 is bringing you continuous coverage of Hurricane Nicole.

In anticipation of Hurricane Nicole, Walt Disney World Resort kept its water park closed on Wednesday, and ultimately closed its theme parks early ahead of the storm, but does plan to reopen its theme parks on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Disney said in an updated statement on Wednesday night that it plans to reopen all of its theme parks on Thursday afternoon in a phased approach – and a few hours later than their typical opening times.

Here is when Disney's theme parks will reopen

Magic Kingdom Park: Noon to 6 p.m. (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight.)

EPCOT: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Disney added that all of its nighttime shows, including Fantastic! at Hollywood Studios, Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, and Harmonious at EPCOT will be canceled on Thursday.

Bus transportation will begin 30 minutes before the theme parks reopen, Disney said.

For those in town with trips planned at Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, or over at Busch Gardens in Tampa, here is a look at their opening plans.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal closed its theme parks early on Wednesday, and said it planned to reopen its theme parks in a "phased and delayed reopening." A specific schedule has not yet been released.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando closed its water park and theme park on Wednesday, and said both would remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. SeaWorld said it intends to reopen its parks on Friday, Nov. 11.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens, which his owned by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, closed on Wednesday, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. It also plans to reopen on Friday, Nov. 11.