University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigns in light of wife's declining health

The University of Florida President Ben Sasse has announced his departure from the school due to his wife's recent health issues.

In a message posted on X, Sasse explained that his wife, Melissa, had been diagnosed with epilepsy in recent months and has been struggling with some memory issues.

Sasse said, "First, I’m a husband and dad. Second, I’ve been blessed to serve as president of the best dang public university in America – Go Gators! – and I’ve loved the challenge of giving this university everything I’ve got. But here’s the bottom line: Those callings are significantly at odds with each other right now. Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights."

Sasse asked the board on Thursday to initiate a search for a new president after he served nearly two years as president after becoming the university's 13th president appointed in November 2022.

According to the university, Sasse will transition to a teaching and advisory role.