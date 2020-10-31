Incumbent Scott Plakon re-elected to Florida House District 29

article

Incumbent Scott Plakon (R) has been re-elected for Florida House District 29.

District 29 covers western Seminole County, including Lake Mary, Wekiva Springs, Heathrow, Longwood, and part of Sanford.

Plakon received 51% of the votes to defeat Democrat Tracy Kagan, who received 47%. Juan Rodriguez received 3%.

He is a business owner from Longwood and assumed office on November 18, 2014. From 2008 to 2012, Plakon represented District 37 in the Florida House of Representatives.

According to his website, in the most recent legislative session, Plakon led the fight to outlaw sanctuary cities, increase per student funding to allow for safer and stronger schools, rally support among lawmakers for more mental health resources, and gave parents more options when their kids are stuck in failing schools.

"I have worked my whole life to uphold the values of Family, Faith and Freedom that our great country was founded on," his website states. "I look forward to leading the fight once again for the concerns and causes we share and for the critical issues that affect Central Florida families."

