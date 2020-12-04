In sickness and in health: Couple exchanges vows through window after bride contracts COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many engaged couples to postpone or cancel their weddings, but it did not stop one bride from tying the knot — even after she contracted COVID-19.

Lauren and Patrick Delgado, a couple in California, were planning and looking forward to their big day on Nov. 20, 2020, after getting engaged in 2019.

But their original plans changed, when Lauren, 29, started to feel sick.

“I called him [husband] crying hysterically because he knew I wasn’t feeling the best, but he said you’re probably just nervous - it’s probably all the nerves - let’s wait until you get results back,” Lauren told FOX TV Stations. “I was hoping it was just a cold or something, but my symptoms kept getting worse, and I was like it has to be COVID,” Lauren shared.

Just days before her wedding, Lauren found out she had tested positive for COVID-19. (Credit: Jesscaste Photography)

Just days before her wedding, Lauren found out she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

“I was really upset, just because we had been planning for so long,” Lauren said.

After changing their venue three times and with a marriage license set to expire the day after their ceremony, the couple knew that they still wanted to say “I do.”

“We literally had to change everything,” Lauren said. “Our guest list went from 175 to 10.”

RELATED: Chicago couple uses deposit from canceled wedding to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

The couple chose to do the wedding under quarantine at the bride’s mother’s home in Ontario, California.

“That day, I had to get ready by myself because I was in quarantine. I did not wear my original dress,” Lauren said.

Patrick Delgado, 27, stood socially-distanced outside Lauren’s window to exchange vows during the 30-minute ceremony.

Jessica Jackson, the couple’s wedding photographer, said it was the most 2020 wedding she had ever shot.

Patrick Delgado, 27, stood socially-distanced outside Lauren’s window to exchange vows during the 30-minute ceremony. (Credit: Jesscaste Photography)

“Normally, I love being up close and personal with my bride and groom, so having to shoot across the street was definitely different,” Jessica told FOX TV Stations. “I’m so happy that Patrick and Lauren were able to find a creative way to still get married, and it was absolutely stunning! In the traditional sense, their wedding still had vows, a ring exchange, and all the elements that most weddings have, but they demonstrated the ‘through sickness or health’ vow beautifully by choosing to still get married despite the circumstances.“

Looking back at the day, Lauren said she would not have postponed the wedding.

“Obviously it wasn’t how I expected my wedding day to look like, but looking back it was really romantic,” Lauren shared. “It’s taught me that love prevails, so if you’re in love with someone and something like this happens to you, it’s only about you two, so the big wedding can wait until things get better.”

The couple chose to do the wedding under quarantine at the bride’s mother’s home in Ontario, California. (Credit: Jesscaste Photography)

Lauren said she is still facing lingering symptoms from the virus and is still in the recovery process.

RELATED: Couple gives back to Atlanta hospital that saved son's life

Lauren, who is a health care worker, said she understood the symptoms of COVID-19, but never thought she would contract the virus.

“It is definitely not like the flu. It really puts a toll on you,” Lauren said. “Listen to your health care providers and health care professionals. Socially distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, try to stay in your bubble as much as you can, because this infection affects everyone differently. Some people might not have severe symptoms; others, they end up in the ICU.”

As for the future, the happily married couple plans to hopefully have a dream wedding next year if things get better.

"I’m looking forward to celebrating next year with friends and family. Do it the big way," Lauren chuckled.