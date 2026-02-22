Man shot, killed after dispute in Orlando, police say

article

The Brief One man was killed following an altercation in Orlando early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting hapenbed in the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue.



One man was killed overnight following an altercation with another man early Sunday, according to officers with the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on a shooting call.

Preliminary investigation showed 37-year-old Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr and 33 year-old Julien Cruz were involved in a verbal and physical altercation on the sidewalk, according to police. At some point in the confrontation, Madr went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and then shot Cruz, police said.

Cruz was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Madr fled the scene after the shooting before being tracked down in the area of East New Hampshire Avenue, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.