Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
11
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Coastal Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Orange County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County

Man shot, killed after dispute in Orlando, police say

By
Published  February 22, 2026 5:19pm EST
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr. 

The Brief

    • One man was killed following an altercation in Orlando early Sunday morning, according to police.
    • The shooting hapenbed in the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - One man was killed overnight following an altercation with another man early Sunday, according to officers with the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on a shooting call.

Preliminary investigation showed 37-year-old Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr and 33 year-old Julien Cruz were involved in a verbal and physical altercation on the sidewalk, according to police. At some point in the confrontation, Madr went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and then shot Cruz, police said.

Cruz was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

Madr fled the scene after the shooting before being tracked down in the area of East New Hampshire Avenue, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Orange County News