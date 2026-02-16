Deputies arrest man accused of shooting two brothers in Kissimmee

The Brief A man is accused of trying to kill two brothers in Kissimmee after a verbal altercation, according to the Oscoela County Sheriff's Office. Marlon Zetino, 55, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man on Saturday. Both men, who are brothers, remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.



A man accused of shooting two brothers in Kissimmee after an argument has been arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Marlon Zetino, 55, faces two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to Carter Drive on Saturday after reports of a shooting.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also learned that the man’s 27-year-old brother was also shot and taken to the hospital by family members.

Both men are in critical condition at Osceola Regional Hospital, deputies said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

During the investigation, deputies located Zetino at a residence on Carter Drive and determined that he was the suspect in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zetino was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPs (8477) or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.