Husband shot in Mount Dora convenience store shooting dies, police say

A man shot multiple times during an armed robbery of a Mount Dora convenience store has passed away after several days in the hospital. Police are now investigating the incident as a double homicide, as his wife passed away at the scene.

The shooting happened on Monday night at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street. Police said that 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh, known as Tina and Ken in their community, were shot multiple times during an armed robbery.

They said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was in critical condition at a hospital but unfortunately has since passed.

The suspect of the shooting remains at large and police are investigating the incident as a double homicide. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The suspect is said to be a man of thin build and was wearing all black and a black hoodie.

Family members are trying to make sense of why this happened.

"If they want money, then just take it. Why do they have to kill them? They’re parents and they have kids. That makes me so angry," one told FOX 35.

Tina's funeral is reportedly set for Saturday. Details on Ken's have not yet been announced. A GoFundMe has also been established to help the family.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

