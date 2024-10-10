Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:01 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Osceola County, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton damage: Seminole County sees flooding, downed powerlines in storm

By
Published  October 10, 2024 9:12am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to parts of Central Florida as it swept across the state from Wednesday into Thursday. Milton made landfall around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key as a Cat. 3 storm. 

Here are some of the damage reports in Seminole County.

Altamonte Springs

The Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs saw high water levels after Hurricane Milton. FOX 35 cameras captured video of the Seminole County Fire Department using one of their high-level vehicles to drive down the street, as two members used sticks to presumably locate possible debris.

Altamonte Springs neighborhood flooded in Hurricane Milton

The Seminole County Fire Department was seen utilzing one of their high-water vehicles to check and clear the roadway in a neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. Video showed water nearly to the top of a fire hydrant in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, or more than half way up some mailboxes.

Forest Avenue

Downed power lines appeared to spark a small fire early Thursday morning on Forest Avenue in Altamonte Springs. The Seminole County Fire Department responded around 5:49 a.m. to the area and found a downed power line near trees, which sparked a fire. Most of the fire burned itself out. 

A viewer sent in video of what the fire looked like from the front of his home.

Power line ablaze from fallen tree in Altamonte

Electrical wire fell from a downed tree or limb, which then caught the tree on fire in the middle of the street. Another electrical wire was also laying on top of a crossing sign. This happened in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood.

Winter Springs

Video taken from the Gee Creek Bridge near Hayes Road in Winter Springs showed high water in the neighborhood. It was shared on X by Seminole County Fire Department.

