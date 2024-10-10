Hurricane Milton damage: Seminole County sees flooding, downed powerlines in storm

Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to parts of Central Florida as it swept across the state from Wednesday into Thursday. Milton made landfall around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key as a Cat. 3 storm.

Here are some of the damage reports in Seminole County.

Altamonte Springs

The Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs saw high water levels after Hurricane Milton. FOX 35 cameras captured video of the Seminole County Fire Department using one of their high-level vehicles to drive down the street, as two members used sticks to presumably locate possible debris.

Forest Avenue

Downed power lines appeared to spark a small fire early Thursday morning on Forest Avenue in Altamonte Springs. The Seminole County Fire Department responded around 5:49 a.m. to the area and found a downed power line near trees, which sparked a fire. Most of the fire burned itself out.

A viewer sent in video of what the fire looked like from the front of his home.

Winter Springs

Video taken from the Gee Creek Bridge near Hayes Road in Winter Springs showed high water in the neighborhood. It was shared on X by Seminole County Fire Department.

