Hurricane Milton aftermath: Orange County Fire Rescue responding to emergencies as storm moves off east coast

As Hurricane Milton moves off the east coast of Florida, emergency responses are in full swing.

A family of four was rescued from a home and were transported to a shelter by Orange County Fire Rescue.

Orange County Fire Rescue shared this video of the water rescue on their X (formerly Twitter) account Thursday morning.

This rescue took place on Hambleton Avenue in the Edgewater and Winter Park area.

The story will be updated as more information is provided.

