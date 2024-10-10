Hurricane Milton aftermath: Orange County Fire Rescue responding to emergencies as storm moves off east coast
ORLANDO, Fl - As Hurricane Milton moves off the east coast of Florida, emergency responses are in full swing.
A family of four was rescued from a home and were transported to a shelter by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Orange County Fire Rescue shared this video of the water rescue on their X (formerly Twitter) account Thursday morning.
This rescue took place on Hambleton Avenue in the Edgewater and Winter Park area.
The story will be updated as more information is provided.
MORE HURRICANE MILTON COVERAGE:
- St. Petersburg construction crane falls from high rise during Hurricane Milton
- Florida power outage map: Hurricane Milton knocks out service for millions
- Video: Tree snaps, falls on top of car during Hurricane Milton
- Tornado rips through Cocoa Beach neighborhood
- Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV