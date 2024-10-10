Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
11
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:53 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton aftermath: Orange County Fire Rescue responding to emergencies as storm moves off east coast

By
Published  October 10, 2024 6:21am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

Family rescued from Milton flooding by Orange County Fire Rescue

A family of four was rescued from a home and were transported to a shelter by Orange County Fire Rescue.

ORLANDO, Fl - As Hurricane Milton moves off the east coast of Florida, emergency responses are in full swing.

Orange County Fire Rescue shared this video of the water rescue on their X (formerly Twitter) account Thursday morning.

This rescue took place on Hambleton Avenue in the Edgewater and Winter Park area. 

The story will be updated as more information is provided.  

