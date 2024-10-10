Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:01 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Osceola County, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton aftermath: Buckled roadways, fallen trees and massive flooding in Volusia County

By
Updated  October 10, 2024 9:59am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Volusia County.

South Daytona

The South Daytona Fire Department are conducting high water rescues on Thursday morning along Big Tree Road after Hurricane Milton rolled through the night before. 

Milton aftermath: Water rescues underway in Volusia Co.

Firefighters are conducting water rescues Thursday morning along Big Tree Road in South Daytona with many homes cut off or flooded by high water from Hurricane Milton. FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie spoke to the people rescued with their pets. The same neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Ian. First responders said the scene is eerily similar.

Many of the homes in the neighborhood were either cut-off or flooded by the high water. 

Orange City

The Orange City Fire Department took to Facebook with photos to warn residents of some unsafe roads. The post states that the roads have either been completely washed away or flooded.

Image 1 of 3

Orange city road after Hurricane Milton.  Credit: Orange City Fire Rescue 

 These damages come after the strong winds and rains that Hurricane Milton brought to the area. 

The Orange City Police Department and Fire Department are still making preliminary evaluations.

Orange City also notified residents through social media that due to flash floods many roadways are inaccessible due to downed trees and power lines. 

Downed tree blocks Orange City roadway after Hurricane Milton.

