Hurricane Milton aftermath: Buckled roadways, fallen trees and massive flooding in Volusia County

Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Volusia County.

South Daytona

The South Daytona Fire Department are conducting high water rescues on Thursday morning along Big Tree Road after Hurricane Milton rolled through the night before.

Many of the homes in the neighborhood were either cut-off or flooded by the high water.

Orange City

The Orange City Fire Department took to Facebook with photos to warn residents of some unsafe roads. The post states that the roads have either been completely washed away or flooded.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Orange city road after Hurricane Milton. Credit: Orange City Fire Rescue

These damages come after the strong winds and rains that Hurricane Milton brought to the area.

The Orange City Police Department and Fire Department are still making preliminary evaluations.

Orange City also notified residents through social media that due to flash floods many roadways are inaccessible due to downed trees and power lines.

Downed tree blocks Orange City roadway after Hurricane Milton.

