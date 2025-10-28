Hurricane Melissa landfall over Jamaica: Timeline, impacts, warnings

Hurricane Melissa is approaching the western coast of Jamaica, where it is expected to make landfall Tuesday as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

The warnings are dire: torrential rain, landslides, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and storm surge.

When is Hurricane Melissa expected to make landfall?

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, the NHC said. It will then move across southeastern Cuba on Wednesday morning and then over the Bahamas sometime on Wednesday.

How far away is Hurricane Melissa from Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas?

Melissa was 55 miles SSE from Negril, Jamaica and 265 miles SW from Guantanamo, Cuba, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

Maximum winds were 175 mph, making Melissa a powerful Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale – the highest level on the scale. It was moving NNE at 7 mph.

"Melissa is expected to reach Jamaica and southeastern Cuba as an extremely dangerous major hurricane, and it will still be at hurricane strength when it moves across the southeastern Bahamas," the NHC said.

‘Catastrophic’ impacts

Watches and warnings

Hurricane Warnings: Jamaica, Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin, and southeastern and central Bahamas

Hurricane Watch: Turks and Caicos Islands

Tropical Storm Warning: Haiti, Cuban province of Las Tunas, Turks and Caicos Islands