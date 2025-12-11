Police K9s track down suspect accused of fleeing Orlando police officers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando police dogs helped track down a man wanted on a charge of battery on a law-enforcement officer.
Officers said the man tried to flee through backyards, open fields and a wooded area, authorities said.
The backstory:
Kelvon Lashame Owens, 23, ran from officers on Wednesday before K9 Xena and K9 Chipper, working with patrol units and the Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter, picked up his trail, police said.
Body-camera video shows officers ordering Owens to surrender as the dogs closed in, with K9 Chipper ultimately apprehending him at the edge of the woods.
Owens was taken into custody without further incident and charged with battery on a law-enforcement officer, resisting without violence and loitering or prowling, according to police.
Kelvon Lashame Owens
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.