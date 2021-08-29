Hurricane Ida leaves trail of damage across Louisiana

Hurricane Ida continues to make its way through Louisiana and the southern U.S. leaving a trail of damage including torn roofs, knocked down trees, and flooded roads.

Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

Wind tore at awnings, water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, and boats broke loose from their moorings. Engineers detected a "negative flow" on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette said.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida down to Category 3, power outages scattered across Louisiana

This footage was taken in Houma, Louisiana where wind gusts ripped apart the carport attached to a home.

This video was taken in the Algiers area of New Orleans, showing heavy winds pulling up a tree, along with the soil bed it’s been planted in. Mike Bradley shared the footage on Instagram.

A man in Houma shared video after Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off his home, allowing wind and rain to lash the inside.

Trevon Gauno said he was in his room when the roof was peeled off by the force of the hurricane. Surveying additional damage to the structure, Gauno said "life is bigger than material things." He told Storyful that he was able to seek shelter at a relative’s home nearby.

Officials said Ida’s swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to a massive hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of New Orleans’ 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents remaining in the city on Sunday to "hunker down."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



