Hurricane Ian: Impacts on Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, other Florida attractions

As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, passing west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday. As we get details about closures or adjustments, we will post the information below.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort on Monday announced some adjusted hours of operation at locations around the resort but said it is currently operating under normal conditions for much of the resort and theme parks.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled Sept. 28-30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed). Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Disney Springs is currently operating under normal conditions.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort said park hours would remain unchanged for the time being as the attraction monitors the latest developments with Ian.

According to Universal's severe weather policy, "In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed."

More details can be found here.

SeaWorld Orlando

No announcements at this time.

LEGOLAND Florida

No announcements at this time.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Tampa is expected to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian as early as Tuesday evening. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Monday announced that a severe weather preparedness plan is in effect and that "extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 29. Guests are encouraged to check their website or social media for updates during and after the storm.

ICON Park Orlando

No announcements at this time.

Central Florida Zoo

No announcements at this time.

Brevard Zoo

No announcements at this time.

Gatorland

No announcements at this time.