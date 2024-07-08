Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas: Will Florida see any indirect impacts?

Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast early Monday morning and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as its center moves inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While Beryl will not directly impact our weather, as it is tracking far from Florida, we will tap its intense tropical air mass, resulting in numerous downpours each day.

Hurricane Beryl's potential indirect impacts on Florida

Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida area will face a pattern change this week with much stormier weather each afternoon.

Our daily rain chance will be 70% between 2pm to 7pm. This is due to a feed of moisture straight from the departing Hurricane Beryl.

"No direct impacts here but there will be indirect impacts," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "That is an increase in our atmospheric moisture leading to numerous thunderstorms each afternoon."

Orlando Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Monday a Weather Impact Day due to the potential for extreme heat and storms.

Most of Central Florida is under a Heat Advisory, and we're tracking a 70% chance for soaking storms.

"While I don't see widespread severe weather, numerous storms will make for a rough evening commute.," Garner said.

Feels-like temperatures will approach 110 degrees while actual highs reach the mid-90s.

Listen to your body if you're working outside and have lots of water at hand. There's no shame in taking a break in the air conditioning if you start feeling too hot.

At the beaches, there's a moderate risk for rip currents all week with an extreme UV index.

