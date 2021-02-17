How long will Disney World require reservations? At least until 2023

article

Planning a Disney trip? Looks like you will need to make a reservation.

According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 14th, 2023. This indicates that the theme park company will still be using its reservation system at least until that date.

Walt Disney World began requiring reservations when they reopened in the summer following a months-long COVID-19 closure. You must have a valid ticket to make a reservation. It helps the parks manage attendance and promote physical distancing.

MORE NEWS: Disney may relocate some operations from California to Florida

During an earnings call earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that he anticipates coronavirus precautions -- like wearing masks, temperature checks at the entrance of the parks, and social distancing -- will last through 2021.

However, precautions could ease some in 2022.

Advertisement

"We have no doubt that when we reopen up in parks that were closed, or increase capacity, that that we will have some level of social distancing and mask-wearing for the remainder of this year. That is our expectation," he said.

MORE NEWS: It's back! Guests can now park hop again at Walt Disney World

Officials also said that even if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still have to wear a face covering when visiting the parks.

To make a reservation to visit Walt Disney World, visit their website.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.