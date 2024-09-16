This threatened sea turtle is setting new nesting record in Florida

The rarest sea turtle in the world set a new nesting record in Florida this year, according to officials.

The Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle doesn’t usually nest in our neck of the woods, but researchers are tracking a change in the turtle’s behavior.

Twenty-four nests may not sound like a lot, but experts say that seeing nests hit double digits is still a win for the world's most threatened sea turtle.

The hatchlings aren’t common in Florida because Kemp’s Ridley turtles usually lay their eggs in Mexico, but trends are changing.

Over the last five to ten years, the turtles have started nesting more in the Sunshine State. This year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recorded a new record, with 24 nests.

MORE STORIES:

Researchers are still trying to determine why the turtle is coming to Florida more. Some evidence points to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill because the turtles that survived were rehabbed in Florida and released.

Also, cold-snapped turtles on shore are treated and sent out to sea from the Florida coast. The turtles may be staying nearby now to nest.

"They’re the most endangered sea turtle in the world because of how the poaching would go down. You could take almost the entire population that year, nesting a great percentage of their eggs. It does massive damage to the population, and it did because now we’re still trying to rebuild," said Joel Cohen with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.

The rare turtle doesn't get very big, only about two feet tall and wide. They also nest in the middle of the day and come to shore together as a huge pack to lay their eggs.

Another record was also set for Leatherback sea turtles nesting on Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the FWC.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: