Brevard County School Board under fire over plan to arm select school staff members

The Brevard County School Board was under fire on Tuesday over a plan to arm select school staff with guns next school year.

Teachers, parents, and students spoke out at the June 25 school board meeting. Even though the board made the call weeks ago, many used the latest meeting to voice frustrations with the decision and how the board reached it.

"You will have blood on your hands. How dare you bring guns into the classroom with our children. No one wants this," exclaimed one parent before the school board chair removed her from the room.

That comment was just the beginning of an intense backlash against the school board.

"If you make another threat, you will be removed. I’m warning you!" said school board chair Megan Wright, who felt the comments were threatening.

People who took to the podium shared concerns, questions, and problems with the board's plan to allow some school staff members to be armed on campus.

"We don’t want guns in our schools," said a current BPS student.

"I’m disgusted by Brevard Public Schools," said one speaker who says she’s a fourth-generation teacher.

Another parent voiced concerns about keeping guns out of the wrong hands and said she had "so many, so many questions about this program."

The expanded Guardian Program will arm and train volunteer staff members to carry guns on campus.

Teachers aren’t allowed to apply now, but cleaning staff, maintenance workers, and kitchen staff can.

Those staff members would be able to carry guns only after they have completed a training course through the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The community was also upset because the board voted earlier this month after pulling the agenda item and saying they would wait.

"Embrace shady and corrupt behavior while shutting the door on honesty and transparency," added another concerned speaker.

"I assume you knew the unpopularity of this program given the sneakiness of how you voted on it," echoed another community member.

Around a dozen speakers addressed the board on this issue. No one who spoke supported the expanded Guardian Program.

At the end of the public comment, the board didn’t discuss or address the community's concerns.

This means the vote still stands, and school staff will be allowed to be armed at schools on the Space Coast.

BCSO will start training staff in July. Staff will have to complete almost 200 hours of training, and the sheriff and the school will vet anyone who volunteers.