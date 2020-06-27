University of Florida requiring face coverings on campus

article

In response to the spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the University of Florida is now requiring a face mask or cloth face covering to be worn everywhere on campus.

The new rule applies to employees, students, vendors, volunteers, and visitors. The masks will generally be required to be worn while attending classes or working in UF and UF Health facilities.

The only exception will be when students, faculty, and staff are in a private office, in a work area separated by at least 6-feet from others or in an outdoor area separated by at least 6-feet from others.

"People not wearing a face mask or covering will be asked to put one on or leave the area to help maintain the safety of our staff, faculty, and students," the university wrote on its website.

Florida has seen a rise in cases over the past few weeks, something Governor Ron DeSantis says is due in part to the increase in testing. On Saturday, Florida has its highest single-day number of cases reported, adding another new 9,585 cases of COVID-19. The total is now at 132,545.

