Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order to reopen salons, barbershops: Here's what employees must do
Barbershops and salons reopen on Monday.
Small businesses to receive free PPE starting Monday in Orange County
Small businesses in Orange County unable to reopen just yet will soon open their doors thanks to personal protective equipment, or PPE, they'll receive from the county.
Barber shops, hair and nail salons allowed to reopen starting Monday, Gov. DeSantis says
Starting Monday, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be allowed to reopen in most of the state after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Winter Park closes Park Avenue for Mother's Day Weekend
Winter Park is shutting down Park Avenue to accommodate more seating for Mother's Day Weekend.
A glimpse at what Disney World ticketing could be like, post COVID-19 closure
Shanghai Disneyland will be the first Disney theme park to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us a glimpse at what admission may look like once Walt Disney World resumes operations.
Ocala mayor says city will not enforce some state guidelines for reopening
The Mayor of Ocala is refusing to following state rules over phase one of reopening, as set forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Rules of wearing a mask and not wearing one
A business has a right to tell their customers to wear a mask, but customers have certain rights as well, if they don't want to wear one.
Cocoa Beach Pier reopens with new guidelines for visitors
The Cocoa Beach Pier has reopened but there are new guidelines and temperature checks. The attraction has been closed since March 19.
How to report businesses not following reopening guidelines
As Florida businesses start allowing people back in their establishments, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation has set up a page on its website to file complaints against businesses who are not following phase 1 guidelines.
Volusia County reopens beach parking; beach driving still not permitted
This weekend Volusia County beaches are taking another step toward normal, allowing beach parking starting Saturday.
Will buffets survive in a COVID-19 world? DeLand staple vows to push through
Buffet dining could become a thing of the past during the reopening phases of restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beach parking reopens Saturday on limited basis across Volusia County
Volusia County leaders announced on Friday that beach parking will once again be allowed on a limited basis.
Local pizza shop donates pies to frontline workers
A local pizza shop owner said he could never stop making pizzas whether he had the customers or not, so he’s tossing up pizzas to deliver to first responders.
Disney Springs to reopen May 20: Here's what will be required of visitors
It's the first part of Disney World's plans to get back up and running.
Florida State Forest campgrounds reopening with social distancing guidelines
Florida officials announced Friday morning they will reopening most state-operated campgrounds, campsites and recreation areas.
Disney Springs to begin phased reopening, to start on May 20
Disney on Thursday announced a phased reopening of Disney Springs that will begin on May 20.
Dinosaur World attraction reopens Thursday
Dinosaur World offers families a chance to wander among hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs in a natural setting.
Mall at Millenia announces reopening date, will offer curbside pickup as well
The Mall at Millenia will operate with 25-percent capacity and will offer curbside pickup from select stores.
Florida's First Steps: Phase one of reopening begins, what is opened, what is closed, and what's next
Governor Ron DeSantis says that the reopening plan for Florida, dubbed the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery,' will be safe, smart, and data-driven.
Several Central Florida malls set to reopen Monday
Several malls and retail stores in Central Florida are set to reopen Monday as the governor’s stay-at-home order expires.