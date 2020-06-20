Face mask mandate now in effect for Orange County

Orange County’s mask mandate went into effect on Saturday.

Officials say everyone who’s out in public should cover up their mouth and nose.

“I was glad to hear that it was going into effect for the whole county,” said Jason Lambert, owner of the Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe Village.

Lambert says he already had the mask rule in his business.

“We’re requiring you come in with a mask and wear your mask while you’re in the public area. Once you sit down to eat or drink, you can take your mask off,” he said.

Lambert has signs posted for customers and says those who don’t follow the guidelines will be asked to leave.

“We can now have something to stand behind. When people come in and don’t have a mask on, we can now say, ‘It’s required by the county,’” Lambert said.

Bars and restaurants across Central Florida are juggling reopening and implementing new procedures to keep everyone safe.

“We just opened about two weeks ago, again,” said Will Walker, of Will’s Pub.

Will’s Pub in the Mills 50 district is now closed again after Walker says a patron tested positive for coronavirus.