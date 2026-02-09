Who is the SpaceX Crew-12? Meet the four astronauts heading to the ISS

The Brief Four astronauts will travel to the International Space Station with Crew-12. These astronauts include NASA astronauts: Commander Jessica Meir and Pilot Jack Hathaway, as well as Mission Specialist Sophie Adeno with the European Space Agency and Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev with Roscosmos. The crew is set to launch on Feb. 12.



SpaceX's Crew-12 is set to head to the International Space Station this week.

Though half of the crew is returning to the ISS, two astronauts will experience life on the space station for the very first time.

The four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station pose together for an official crew portrait. From left are, Roscosmos cosmonaut and Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway Expand

Who is on Crew-12?

What we know:

Launching with Crew-12 to the ISS are NASA astronauts: Commander Jessica Meir and Pilot Jack Hathaway.

Additionally, Mission Specialist Sophie Adeno with the European Space Agency and Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev with Roscosmos are part of Crew-12.

Both Meir and Fedyaev are returning to the ISS. It's Hathaway and Adeno's first time on board the ISS.

Adeno will assist with the European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device – which assists with exercising in space. Adeno will be the first to use the device – which is a combination of a rowing, bicycling and strength exercise device, Human Exploration Group Leader Andreas Mogensen of ESA said – on the ISS.

What is Crew-12 working on?

Though there's not any urgent need to get Crew-12 to the ISS, Contella said they're looking forward to having some "helping hands."

Three astronauts who are currently onboard the ISS are "doing great," Contella said, and are focusing on research.

ISS operations are trying to close out the SpaceX-33 cargo vehicle some time after February after Crew-12 is onboard the ISS, she said.

Onboard the ISS, Crew-12 will conduct multiple experiments, including working with plant micronutrients – such as recycling inedible parts of plants and converting the parts into nutrients. Contella said this will explore enhancing and evolving food production.

Additionally, the crew will work with a pharmaceutical company on a protein crystal growth experiment.

When will Crew-12 launch?

What we know:

Crew-12 is set to launch no earlier than Thursday, Feb. 12 at 5:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This crewed departure will send a team of four to the International Space Station.

In a Feb. 9 press conference, NASA leaders said apart from some communications issues in an early test, the team resolved the issue by swapping to a ground backup server. Otherwise, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager, Steve Stich, said that the vehicles, crew and the ground systems are ready.

NASA held a Flight Readiness Review on Feb. 6 which was "very clean," ISS Deputy Program Manager Dina Contella said. "We're not tracking any issues," she said.

"We just have to watch the weather," he said. "… We'll just take it step by step and we'll launch when we're ready."

Will weather affect the launch?

A low pressure system is moving in and driving high winds – up to 24 and 28 knots – along the staging area. This could affect Thursday's launch, Sitch said, saying the weather on Thursday doesn't look great either.

After a weather briefing, NASA will make a call regarding whether to launch on Thursday.

"The winds there are a little lower, but still quite above our limits," he said. "The good news is we have good opportunities for the remainder of the week and we'll go ahead and launch when we're ready, when we have favorable weather."

Where to watch the launch?

Crew-12's launch can be viewed on SpaceX.

What is the International Space Station?

The International Space Station, ISS, is a low orbit home and research facility for astronauts. The ISS, which was launched 25 years ago, brings together international flight crews, multiple launch vehicles, scientific research and more, NASA said.

In its 25 years, astronauts have conducted over 250 space walks, including five spacewalks in 2025. Here's a list of NASA's previous International Space Station spacewalks.