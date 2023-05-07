Popular burger chain opens new Orlando location
ORLANDO, Fla. - Popular burger franchise Wayback Burgers has announced the opening of its newest Orlando location.
Wayback Burgers hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 11901 Landstar Boulevard. The celebration allowed guests to enjoy a buy one, get one free classic burger special.
The restaurant has an array of items on its menu including fried pickles, chili cheese fries, a variety of milkshakes, double bacon cheeseburgers, and the impossible burger.
The franchise also presented a $2,500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida during the grand opening.
The all-day celebration was held from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Wayback Burgers have locations in Daytona Beach, Titusville, and Kissimmee as well as in Plant City and Lithia, Florida.