Popular burger chain opens new Orlando location

Popular burger franchise Wayback Burgers has announced the opening of its newest Orlando location.

Wayback Burgers hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 11901 Landstar Boulevard. The celebration allowed guests to enjoy a buy one, get one free classic burger special.

The restaurant has an array of items on its menu including fried pickles, chili cheese fries, a variety of milkshakes, double bacon cheeseburgers, and the impossible burger.

The franchise also presented a $2,500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida during the grand opening.

The all-day celebration was held from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Wayback Burgers have locations in Daytona Beach, Titusville, and Kissimmee as well as in Plant City and Lithia, Florida.