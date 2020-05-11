Here's how small businesses in Orange County can get free PPE all this week

article

Orange County is relaxing the requirements for its free personal protective equipment (PPE) initative in order to help more small businesses that are open or can re-open under phase one of Florida's re-opening plan.

The county is distributing free PPE to small businesses in Orange County with one to 40 employees under the “PPE for Small Biz in Orange County” initiative. Previously, businesses had to have three to 39 employees to be eligible.

Pick-up is by appointment-only and distribution will take place each day until May 15 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., while supplies last.

Officials will hand out one million face masks and 200,000 two-ounce hand sanitizer bottles distributed in kits. Each small business will get 200 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Officials said the goal is to help up to 20,000 small businesses. As of Monday morning, more than 2,000 businesses had applied to receive the free PPE kits.

There will be six drive-thru pick-up sites located throughout Orange County.

Small businesses must have an appointment to visit one of the distribution sites and must have a confirmation appointment ticket and valid driver’s license to pick-up supplies.

Distribution sites:

Apopka High School: 555 Martin St, Apopka, FL 32712

Orange Technical College Westside Campus: 955 E Story Rd #3733, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Three Points Elementary: 4001 S. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave, Orlando, FL 32825

Corner Lakes Middle School: 1700 Chuluota Rd, Orlando, FL 32820

Orange Technical College Mid Florida Campus: 2900 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL 32809

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings visited one of the PPE distribution sites on Monday morning.

Businesses who are eligible for the free PPE must meet the following criteria:

The small business must be a for-profit or non-profit, incorporated with majority operations located in Orange County, Florida.

The small business must employ one (1) to 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status (please count owners/co-owners).

Priority will be given to small businesses that recently reopened or are eligible to open in Phase 1 of Florida State's Guidelines.

Priority will be given to small businesses that indicate they have been unable to obtain PPE for their employees due to financial hardship and/or supply chain scarcities.

The initiative is part of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force’s response to COVID-19. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that “we understand there are many new expenses and new rules small businesses are going to have to follow in order to re-open. We want to ease their financial burden by providing PPE free of charge to invest in the future of our small businesses.”

Small businesses interested in receiving free PPE kits must register by completing an Interest Form on the Orange County website as soon as possible. The forms will be inaccessible once supplies run out. Once an appointment has been successfully booked the registrant will receive a text message and email confirmation.

Small businesses can apply for the supplies on the county's website, www.ocfl.net/PPE.

