Coronavirus testing: New sites open this week in Orange County 'hot zones'

article

A new COVID-19 testing site will open at Olympia High School in Orange County at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It's part of the county's mobile testing units targeting zip codes where the most cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Testing is free and you do not need to be showing symptoms. Individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

RELATED: Daughter of WWII veteran who died alone in nursing home wants end to COVID-19 lockdown

Appointments are required. Test results will be available within 3 to 5 days.

Tuesday: Olympia High School, 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando

Wednesday: Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Thursday: Evans High School, 8723 Hackney Prairie Road, Orlando

Friday: Prairie Lake Elementary School, 8723 Hackney Prairie Rd, Orlando

Residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004.

Advertisement

Get the latest on the coronavirus pandemic HERE.