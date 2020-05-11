Floridians in need of unemployment benefits must make claims every two weeks to keep receiving benefits

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO) announced over the weekend that those seeking unemployment benefits will have to claim their weeks every two weeks to keep receiving benefits.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., people will be able to log in to the CONNECT system to claim their benefits. Benefits must be claimed for both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and those seeking state re-employment assistance.

In a series of tweets, the FDEO explained the process, saying people making claims will be required to answer work search questions, but those questions will not impact whether or not they will receive their benefits.

Governor Ron DeSantis waived that requirement through May 30, but claimants still have to fill out those questions.

So, everyone who is getting state unemployment benefits will have to log in to the CONNECT system every two weeks and claim "your weeks" or your unemployment payments will stop being processed.

However, so many people, like wedding photographer Michael Freas, have had issues in the last two weeks with the CONNECT system. He told FOX 35 Orlando that when trying to put in his work information, he got a technical error 54 times.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisles have pushed to get the Florida DEO website fixed after about six to eight weeks of issues.

The CONNECT system is currently down to process claims and payments but will be back up at 8 a.m. on Monday.

