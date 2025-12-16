Deltona motorcyclist killed in crash with unlicensed teen on minibike, deputies say

The Brief A 32-year-old Deltona man died after his motorcycle collided with a minibike driven by a 17-year-old, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the minibike failed to yield to the motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Captain Drive. Both riders were thrown from their bikes; the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital, while the motorcyclist died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.



A man was killed Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a minibike driven by a teen in a Deltona neighborhood, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utah Drive and Captain Drive.

The minibike, a Coleman CT200U, was traveling southbound on Utah Drive. It stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to a motorcycle, a 2024 Suzuki, that was traveling westbound on Captain Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The minibike crossed into the path of the motorcycle, causing a T-bone collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, according to deputies.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Deltona, died at the scene, deputies said. He was wearing a helmet.

The 17-year-old who was operating the minibike was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said the teen is from Massachusetts and was visiting family in Florida.

The minibike was unregistered, had no lights and was not street legal, according to the sheriff’s office. The 17-year-old also did not have a driver’s license, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.