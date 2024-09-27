Helene weakens to tropical storm over Georgia hours after Florida landfall as Cat. 4 storm: NHC

Stream FOX 35 News:

Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved farther inland over Georgia on Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm continues to bring life-threatening storm surge, winds and torrential rain as it makes its way through The Peach State, officials said.

Where is Helene right now?

In the NHC's 5 a.m. update, Tropical Storm Helene was 40 miles east of Macon, Georgia, and about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta, Georgia. It was moving north at 30 mph, with 70 mph maximum sustained winds.

"A turn toward the north is expected this morning, taking the center over central and northeastern Georgia," the NHC said. "After that, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley later today and Saturday."

Helene is forecast to weaken further and become a post-tropical low this afternoon or tonight. The storm's fast movement, however, will bring strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, far inland across the southeastern U.S., even reaching the higher areas of the southern Appalachians.

When did Hurricane Helene make landfall in Florida?

Hurricane Helene made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday, with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the "eye" of Helene crossed over land at about 11:10 p.m. just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River, about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida, or about 40 miles east-southeast of Tallahassee. The storm was moving at 24 mph to the north-northeast.

By the 2 a.m. advisory on Friday, the NHC said Helene was still producing catastrophic winds pushing into Southern Georgia. The storm had weakened to a strong Category 1 hurricane when it was positioned about 30 miles north of Valdosta, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.

