Jimmy Carter, longest-living former president in US history, celebrates 95th birthday
The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring.
Oh deer! Video shows woman pumping gas getting kicked in head by deer
A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.
Student unable to find babysitter has help from professor who held, fed baby during 3-hour lecture
Not all heroes wear capes, and sometimes you can find them in a classroom.
Savannah police officers buy mother new car seats for twins
Several Georgia police officers are being praised after buying new car seats for a young mother in need.
'You need to learn how to jump boo': Georgia woman rescues deer in park
A Georgia woman captured on video her hilarious rescue of a deer who kept getting stuck.
Police: Man threatens woman, baby with sword
Marietta police have arrested a man accused in a bizarre crime.
Delta customer claims airline employee defaced her rainbow luggage tag with anti-gay slur
A Delta passenger is claiming an employee with the airline defaced her rainbow luggage tag with an anti-LGBTQ+ slur.
Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure
We have wearable devices and smartphone apps that track our workouts, and the number of steps we take each day.
Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'
Former President Jimmy Carter took aim at President Trump while speaking at an event in Atlanta, saying it would be a “disaster” if he were to be elected for a second term.
Georgia homeowner fatally shoots 3 teens in masks who tried to rob him, sheriff's office says
A Georgia homeowner fatally shot three teenagers who were purportedly trying to rob him and two others on Monday night, officials said.
Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'
This dad came to the hospital prepared to motivate his wife during the delivery of their rainbow baby.
Georgia girl's cancer battle inspires $20 million donation
It's been exactly one year since Benji and Lee Anna Hollis of Buford, Georgia, said good bye to their oldest daughter Anna Charles at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Charges pending after dogs rescued from puppy mill
Authorities may file criminal charges after finding more than three dozen dogs in dire conditions at a Monroe County puppy mill.
First responders climb Stone Mountain in full gear for 9/11 tribute
Firefighters from multiple Georgia counties gathered together Wednesday for a hike to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.
Man accused of trying to set paralyzed wife on fire
A Kennesaw grandfather was arrested after being accused in a heinous crime.
Georgia native celebrating her 100th birthday
An Atlanta native is celebrating a major milestone Tuesday: her 100th birthday.
Blind since birth, Georgia 3-year old thrives in innovative pre-K program
Brooklyn Hunt of Bartow County has a lot to say, or make that sing.
Girl's cancer leaves Georgia family with questions about her siblings' risk
The dance-offs are back on in Kristin and Trevor Highland's LaGrange, Georgia, living room. Their family is finally back in a groove, four years after now 7-year-old Maylee, came down with what seemed at the time like a stomach bug.
Georgia woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor
Jacqueline Sims-Mayes and her daughters hug a little more freely these days, grateful for their second chance.
Officials: Missing Florida toddler could be in Atlanta
Authorities are searching for a missing toddler from Osceola County, Florida. The child could be with relatives in Atlanta or Tennessee.