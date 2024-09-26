Hurricane Helene: Is your school open or closed on Friday?

Several school districts, colleges, and universities canceled classes on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene, as the worst weather is expected to impact Central Florida during the afternoon and evening hours. Helene is forecast to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) Thursday night.

Are schools planning to reopen on Friday, Sept. 27? Here is what we know.

Brevard County Public Schools

"Tomorrow, Friday, September 27th, all schools and offices will be open, including after-school activities."

Flagler County Public Schools

No decision on Friday yet.

Lake County Public Schools

Lake County Schools were closed Thursday, and plan to reopen on Friday, Sept. 27.

Marion County Public Schools

Marion County Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27.

Orange County Public Schools

"We are waiting for the mid-day update from the National Weather Service to make a decision on school opening on Friday, Sept. 27. "

Osceola County Public Schools

Will be closed due to a rescheduled student holiday, not due to Hurricane Helene. "Parents are reminded that Osceola County students have a prescheduled student holiday tomorrow, Friday, September 27, as reflected on our academic calendar so that our teachers can have a professional study day. Again, our schools are not closed on Friday because of the weather."

Polk County Public Schools

Polk County Schools are closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 & 27.

Seminole County Public Schools

"At this time, we anticipate our district being fully operational and school being in session on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024."

Sumter County Public Schools

No decision yet announced for Friday.

Volusia County Public Schools

"All schools and offices are planned to reopen on Friday, Sept. 27."

Florida Colleges and Universities

University of Central Florida (UCF): "Based on consistent forecasts that show Hurricane Helene moving away from Central Florida, UCF will resume normal classes and operations starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27."

Rollins College: "It is anticipated that normal operations will resume on Friday, September 27, pending a damage assessment of the campus."

University of Florida: No decision yet announced for Friday.

Full Sail University: "Our plan is to return to full campus operations at 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 27."

