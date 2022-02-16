Heating up! Warm weather with a bit of rain in Central Florida

Looks like temperatures will bump up a bit more across Central Florida on this Wednesday.

Gusty breezes from the east will sculpt the atmosphere through this afternoon. High temps will hit near 80 inland, the beaches see the 70s. The best chance for a few showers will be along the coast with coverage there around 30%.

Deeper inland chances for a shower lower to 20% or less. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds moving through the PM hours.

Heading out to the attractions today? Well then expect some decent conditions and only very slight rain chances at 20% or less. Tonight, a few showers will be possible, lows trend milder overall from north to south.

Rain chances will hold steady around the 20-30% range heading into the weekend, especially on Friday. Temperatures will continue rising in advance of the front with mid-80s likely as we close out the work week.

Behind the front, 70s return for the weekend, rain chances appear absent during this time.

Track side out at the Speedway for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, conditions look pretty good. Mixed skies and a race time temp at 2:30 p.m. right around 72-degrees.

Longer range forecast models are showing a rather strong warming signal for the area. Heading through the back end of February and into early March brings a run of solid 80s. The increase in temps is right in line with the 3-month temperature trend outlook which points to numbers above the seasonal average or norm. Stay tuned, looks like a little "Spring fling" coming to town!

