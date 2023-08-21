'Heartbreaking': Mama black bear dies after being shot in Florida neighborhood

A Florida black bear known to walk around a neighborhood in Sanford with her two young cubs was shot and killed over the weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A spokesperson for FWC said the mother bear was ultimately euthanized due to the severity of the injuries she sustained in the shooting. Her cubs, however, do not appear to have been hurt and are old enough to forage for food on their own, though FWC workers are trying to locate the two cubs.

Neighbors told FOX 35 that a homeowner reportedly shot the bear in order to protect a dog, though the FWC was unable to confirm that. FOX 35 was unable to reach the homeowner who allegedly shot the bear.

The FWC said late Monday that no charges or fines have been levied at this time.

The shooting happened Friday night. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appeared to capture the constant sound of gunshots early Friday in the neighborhood. FOX 35 counted what appeared to be 16 gunshots in the video.

Still, neighbors said the mama bear and her cubs were known to walk around the neighborhood.

Lauren Pierce said her dad loved watching the bars from his window.

"He has videos of them with her cubs and it’s just very heartbreaking and I’m sad to hear about it," she said.

Pierce said she saw the cubs on Sunday.

In Florida, black bears are protected and it's illegal to kill one without an FWC-issued hunting permit, a spokesperson told FOX 35. The only exception is in order to protect human life.

Monika Turner, who works with Save the Florida Black Bear, a nonprofit organization, said residents need to be aware that black bears are prevalent in Central Florida and to not leave garbage, bird feeders, and other attractants outside. Pet owners also need to be cautious about their pets being outdoors.

"Do your part to live in harmony with these animals," said Turner. "If you have dogs, don’t let your dogs chase and bark at the bears. Right now, a lot of these bears have their cubs."



It's similar sentiments echoed by Mike Orlando, the lead bear program manager with the FWC. He recently spoke with FOX 35 about Black bears in Florida, their livelihoods and habitats, and how humans can safely live with them.

He said there was about 4,000 to 4,500 black bears in Florida, as of the 2015 count, which is expected to be higher now. The next count will not be completed until 2025.

However, he said right now, bears are often moving around in search of food, especially cubs who are beginning to leave their mother's range and explore on their own.

He said seeing a bear is not reason for instant alarm, but said it's important for homeowners to remove food and other items that will attract bears, such as pet food, garbage, leftover food, bird seed, and cat litter.

"They are here so I try to be aware and be mindful of the dogs," said Pierce. "Try to give them respect because we’re building up every inch of Seminole County and that’s where they lived and now, they have no place to go."