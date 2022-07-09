Hawaiian Airlines suspending flights between Orlando and Honolulu

article

Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its service between Orlando and Honolulu, beginning in September, the airline confirmed.

In a tweet to a passenger whose flight was canceled, Hawaiian Airlines said: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plans. We have made the difficult decision to suspend our flights between Orlando and Honolulu."

The airline said its last flight out of Orlando International Airport is scheduled for September 7, 2022, and its final arriving flight will be the following day, September 8. Flight time between the two cities is estimated to be 11 hours.

Hawaiian Airlines launched non-stop flights between OIA and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in March 2021.

FOX 35 has reached out to Hawaiian Airlines and MCO for additional comment.