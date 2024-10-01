Harbor House of Central Florida announces plans for Family Justice Center

As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Harbor House of Central Florida has taken the first steps toward establishing a Family Justice Center in Orange County.

"We will help you get to safety and provide the resources to heal, whether the bruises are external or internal," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Harbor House, the county’s only state-certified domestic violence organization, is partnering with the Family Justice Center Alliance to plan the new center. The Family Justice Center will offer a one-stop shop for survivors and their families to access support and resources in one location.

MORE STORIES:

"Healing is at the core of our mission," said Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel. "We provide counseling, legal advocacy, and economic empowerment services to help survivors rebuild their lives."

Last year, Harbor House developed over 7,000 safety plans for survivors, sheltered more than 400 adults and 400 children, and helped over 5,000 survivors across the community.

With the establishment of the Family Justice Center, the hope is that these numbers will decrease as more services become centralized and accessible.

"All of us are committed to working together to bring these crimes out of the shadows, enhance services for survivors, and hold abusers accountable," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

The center is still in the early stages of planning. A study tour will bring together local officials and community-based agencies as the first step toward building a strategic vision for the project.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: