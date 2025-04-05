Orlando weather: Warm temperatures highlight the weekend ahead of cold front

The Brief A ridge of high pressure is still under control and that is why the heat, humidity, and sunshine are sticking around. Expecting just a few clouds today, but the bigger story is the above-average temperatures. Tuesday is an IMPACT DAY for the potential of heavy rain and storms during the morning drive.



SATURDAY FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure is still under control and that is why the heat, humidity, and sunshine are sticking around. We're expecting just a few clouds today, but the bigger story is the above-average temperatures.

Readings look to surge up into the lower 90s inland with temps near the coast in the lower to middle 80s. The wind from the SE will still make for a higher rip current risk, so be sure to be safe out at the beaches.

Overnight, we'll see mostly clear conditions with lows only falling into the middle and upper 60s. Near the beaches, lows look to dip back into the lower 70s.

SUNDAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity take center stage again on Sunday as this ridge of high pressure starts to shift to the east.

Highs soar into the lower and middle 90s under passing clouds. If you're out and about, be sure to stay hydrated. Sunday night, it'll be quiet and starry with lows slipping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As this high pressure center moves away, our next storm system begins to move in. This is the same storm that is bringing widespread flooding and severe weather across the heart of the nation. Ahead of it, isolated showers and storms are possible on Monday.

These look to ignite with the help of the sea breeze on Monday afternoon. Chances increase Monday night as the cold front swings in. This is when we'll see more widespread showers and storms.

A couple could turn stronger, especially in our NW. Our FOX 51 locales as well as NW Marion County are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. There is some more "wind energy" with this system, aiding in organizing the storms, but we won't have a ton of instability.

This is because the frontal boundary will be coming from Monday into Tuesday AM.

This should help limit the severe threat as a whole, but it's something we'll be watching. We will have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere though, so we could see some torrential rain in any of the storms that spark.

Tuesday is an IMPACT DAY...for the potential of heavy rain and storms during the AM drive. Behind it, temperatures tumbled with highs only in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday along with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

