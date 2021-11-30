Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant to open in Winter Park this week

article

Flavortown is coming, Central Florida!

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening his second Chicken Guy! location in Central Florida as soon as this Thursday.

On Facebook, the restaurant posted that it will open on December 2.

The chicken sandwich concept replaces the Steak 'n Shake on Orlando Avenue.

The first Chicken Guy! opened at Disney Springs about 3 years ago.

According to the website, "Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind, all-natural fresh, chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture."

The restaurant also offers a wide array of sauces created by Chef Guy to enjoy with your meal.

Hungry diners can choose from a variety of combo meals, signature sandwiches and salad bowls. If you need something extra, there are sides such as fried pickle chips, Chicken Guy fries and Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

